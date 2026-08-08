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Avika Gor hospitalised after dengue diagnosis, husband Milind shares health update
Avika Gor has been hospitalised with dengue after battling a high fever for five days, with husband Milind Chandwani praising her determination to honour work commitments despite her health struggles.
Avika Gor, best known for playing the beloved character of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, has been hospitalised after battling a high fever for five days. The actor has been diagnosed with dengue. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, shared an update on her health and urged fans to keep Avika in their prayers as she recovers.
‘A fever of 103–104 degrees for the past five days’
On Friday, Milind took to Instagram to share a video in which he revealed that Avika had been admitted to the hospital the previous night. Recalling the days leading up to her diagnosis, he said, “Avika has been in the hospital since last night. She has had a fever of 103–104 degrees for the past five days. And guess what she did during those five days? She first went to a project where two days of shooting were still pending. She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day.”
According to Milind, Avika continued working even after returning from the shoot, despite being physically drained. He said she spent her two-day break resting in bed and taking medication before travelling to Delhi to honour another professional commitment. Milind said, “Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly. But because she had made a commitment, she travelled to Delhi with the same fever and shot an ad. She also got herself tested before that. When she returned to Mumbai, we checked the report and it showed dengue. I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it, but she kept saying, ‘Someone will suffer a loss, someone’s time will be wasted, someone’s money will be lost. I don’t want that. I’ll do as much as I can.’”
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Milind went on to speak about Avika’s commitment to her work, saying that her sense of responsibility extends beyond her own professional obligations. He said, “I have never understood where someone gets so much love for their work from. The amount of respect she has for her craft and the value she places on other people’s time and resources, I don’t think many people in this industry do that. Anyway, I request all of you to please keep her in your prayers. I am proud of you, Avika.”
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Avika began her acting career as a child artist with an appearance in the 2007 television series Ssshhhh… Koi Hai. A year later, she landed the role that would make her a household name, Anandi in Balika Vadhu. She has also done TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani, among others. She is currently a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Avika has also appeared in many Hindi and Telugu films. She was last seen in the Telugu film Ugly Story.
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