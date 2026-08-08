Avika Gor hospitalised after dengue diagnosis, husband Milind shares health update

Avika Gor, best known for playing the beloved character of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, has been hospitalised after battling a high fever for five days. The actor has been diagnosed with dengue. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, shared an update on her health and urged fans to keep Avika in their prayers as she recovers.

‘A fever of 103–104 degrees for the past five days’

On Friday, Milind took to Instagram to share a video in which he revealed that Avika had been admitted to the hospital the previous night. Recalling the days leading up to her diagnosis, he said, “Avika has been in the hospital since last night. She has had a fever of 103–104 degrees for the past five days. And guess what she did during those five days? She first went to a project where two days of shooting were still pending. She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day.”