Here’s how Mumbai is preparing for Avengers Endgame

The highly anticipated superhero film Avengers: Endgame has sent Indian fans into a frenzy. While the world is waiting for the movie to hit the screens, here’s how the exhibition chains in Mumbai are preparing for this event film.

Mumbai has special plans for the film as most cinema chains are working to provide the best audience experience. They have planned round the clock shows and free merchandise among other things.

Indianexpress.com spoke to representatives from PVR, INOX and Carnival cinemas as they have Avengers: Endgame shows running round the clock in many locations in Mumbai. Many cinemas halls are offering complimentary tea and cookies to those who will be catching the shows at odd hours.

Rahul Kadbet, Vice President Programming, Carnival Cinemas, told us, “Carnival Cinemas has earlier also hosted movie marathons for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray. It was shown non-stop for 48 hours in January this year. Similarly, we have had Kayamkulam Kochunni (Malayalam film). We have hosted many first day shows of South Indian films as early as 4 am. But it is for the first time for any Hollywood film. We are hosting Avengers: Endgame’s shows starting from 6:00 am on Friday till 3:20 am on Saturday.”

BookMyShow sold over one million tickets on the day they opened the advance bookings.

Dharmesh Dutta, Vice President Marketing, PVR Cinemas talked about the huge pre-booking sale of Avengers: Endgame. He shared, “There has been an unprecedented demand for Avengers: Endgame. It may turn out to be the biggest film of the decade. The biggest exhibition chains in the US have opened 24/7 shows and the same is happening in India. PVR has opened 24/7 shows in many locations for the first week. Typically, the theatrical permission is that you have to start the last show before midnight, but we have taken special permission to have post-midnight shows. Avengers: Endgame will be shown throughout the day. The pre-booking sales have been huge. The last forecast for the sales pan India has been Rs 45 crore.”

A few multiplexes have designed Avengers-themed menus and they also plan to give away original Avengers: Endgame merchandise to the audience. Saurabh Varma, INOX Chief Marketing Officer, told us, “At INOX, we think as the audiences do. We believe in experiential marketing. So, we have an Avengers-themed menu which will be served at the food counters. We have a Black Widow masala cola, Avengers-themed popcorn and things like that. We are also running contests where the winner gets a chance to own authentic Avengers movie merchandise.”

In the race of providing the best experience, single-screen theaters are also not far behind. Manoj Desai, who owns three prime single screen theatres in the city – Maratha Mandir, Gaiety Galaxy and Gemini, said, “People will have the same experience of watching this film as they would in any multiplex. We have changed all the ‘pardas’. We have the latest screens. We have an equal number of Hindi and English shows, as a lot of people prefer to come and watch movies at single screens because the ticket prices are not too high. We get audiences from every strata of the city. So, we have four shows in Hindi and four shows in English in Gaiety Galaxy and Gemini. We have only Hindi shows at Maratha Mandir. We also have the latest sound system. All these shows will be in 2K.”