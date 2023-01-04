scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Avatar The Way of Water to soon topple records held by Avengers Endgame, Dangal; faces competition from Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved

Avatar 2 is maintaining a stronghold at the box office even in its third week, as it topples records with impunity.

Avatar 2This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Trinity Bliss, as Tuk, in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water. (20th Century Studios via AP)

There’s no stopping James Cameron’s sci-fi thriller Avatar: The Way of Water in India. The film, despite being in its third week, is witnessing footfall in the cinema halls. The film is breaking records every day, and if it continues to grow at its current pace, it will soon replace Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. Not just this, it is inching closer towards the lifetime collection of Bollywood’s highest-grosser in the country, Dangal.

Avatar 2 entered its third week with a double-digit figure as it approximately earned Rs 30 crore over the weekend. It stood well on the first working day of the year as it collected Rs 5.50 crore on Monday. Tuesday added up Rs 5 crore to its total collection, which now stands at Rs 336.50 crore, as per a Koimoi report. This brings the film closer to the collection of Joe and Anthony Russo’s Avengers Endgame in India. The film earned Rs 373.22 cr upon its release in 2019. Worldwide, Cameron has managed to rake up $1.44 billion.

Also read |Avatar 3: James Cameron hints at fire-wielding Na’vi, says ‘last parts will be the best’

Also, going by Avatar 2’s smooth run in the cinema halls, the film might also beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal, the highest-grossing Hindi film until now. Its lifetime collection in the country is Rs 387.38 crore. But given that the holiday period is over and also, the audience has gotten an option in Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s latest release Ved, it remains to be seen how well Avatar The Way of Water will hold up its place at the ticket counters.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared that Ved is ‘unstoppable’ at the box office. Sharing its collection until Monday, he wrote on Twitter, “#Marathi film #Ved is UNSTOPPABLE… Passes the make-or-break Monday test with flying colours… Day 4 [Mon] is HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri], which is a rarity… EXCELLENT TRENDING… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 13.02 cr.”

Ved marks the directorial debut of Riteish. It is inspired by the 2019 Telugu film Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and his then-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Its songs, composed by Ajay-Atul, are currently topping the music charts.

