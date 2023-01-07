Box office: Avatar The Way of Water makes Rs 56 crore in third week, Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film Ved hits Rs 20 crore

It was a mixed week at the India box office, with no major Bollywood films in play, leaving the door open for holdover hits to continue performing. While Avatar: The Way of Water remained the audience’s first choice, Marathi film Ved sprung a surprise. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus tanked miserably.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which opened to a roaring response at the box office in December, continued to shine in its third week. According to Box Office India, the film had a phenomenal run in its third week and added Rs 56.50 crore, pushing its India total to Rs 340.5 crores. In its third week, Avengers: Endgame collected Rs 20 crore. It is now vying to beat the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which stands at Rs 387.38 crore.

The audience also embraced Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film Ved, which marks his directorial debut. The film has made more than Rs 20 crores in the first week of release. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh.

#Drishyam2 continues its MAGICAL RUN… Week 7 is HIGHER than Week 6, a clear indicator of the love and appreciation it continues to receive… [Week 7] Fri 82 lacs, Sat 1.34 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 58 lacs, Tue 44 lacs, Wed 39 lacs, Thu 33 lacs. Total: ₹ 236.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/r2NOQgiSma — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2023

In its seventh week, Drishyam 2 managed to collect Rs 5.75-6 crore. The total collections of the film now stand at Rs 236 crore. The seventh week collections were only behind Uri: The Surgical Strike, which had collected 6.67 crore.

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus collected merely Rs 1 crore on Friday. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has made Rs 30 crore at the box office in total. Also in its seventh week, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya collected more than Cirkus as it added Rs 1.26 crore. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 60 crores, has managed to mint Rs 68 crore at the box office so far.