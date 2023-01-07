scorecardresearch
Box office: Avatar The Way of Water makes Rs 56 crore in third week, Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film Ved hits Rs 20 crore

Avatar: The Way of Water remained the top-performing at the box office in India, even as its biggest challenge came from the Marathi film Ved.

ved, avatar the way of waterAvatar: The Way Of Water remains the top-performing film at the box-office.
Box office: Avatar The Way of Water makes Rs 56 crore in third week, Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Ved hits Rs 20 crore
It was a mixed week at the India box office, with no major Bollywood films in play, leaving the door open for holdover hits to continue performing. While Avatar: The Way of Water remained the audience’s first choice, Marathi film Ved sprung a surprise. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus tanked miserably.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which opened to a roaring response at the box office in December, continued to shine in its third week. According to Box Office India, the film had a phenomenal run in its third week and added Rs 56.50 crore, pushing its India total to Rs 340.5 crores. In its third week, Avengers: Endgame collected Rs 20 crore. It is now vying to beat the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which stands at Rs 387.38 crore.

The audience also embraced Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film Ved, which marks his directorial debut. The film has made more than Rs 20 crores in the first week of release. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh.

In its seventh week, Drishyam 2 managed to collect Rs 5.75-6 crore. The total collections of the film now stand at Rs 236 crore. The seventh week collections were only behind Uri: The Surgical Strike, which had collected 6.67 crore.

Also read |Irrfan Khan: The romantic hero who never fell in ‘love at first sight’ and gave new meaning to ‘happily-ever-after’

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus collected merely Rs 1 crore on Friday. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has made Rs 30 crore at the box office in total. Also in its seventh week, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya collected more than Cirkus as it added Rs 1.26 crore. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 60 crores, has managed to mint Rs 68 crore at the box office so far.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 09:13 IST
