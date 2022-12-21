scorecardresearch
Avantika Dassani says ‘Bhagyashree ki beti hone se kaam nahi milta’: ‘There are some advantages but…’

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani has appeared in the web series Mithya. She also has a Tamil film in the pipeline.

bhagyashreeBhagyashree with daughter Avantika Dassani. (Photo: Avantika/Instagram)
Bhagyashree‘s daughter Avantika Dassani has said that she has learnt her lessons from her brother Abhimanyu Dassani’s hardships, who would give auditions after auditions without letting anyone know of his family. Abhimanyu got his break in the critically acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, helmed by Vasan Bala, in 2018.

Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, the actor said, “It was very early that I understood the kinds of struggle one has to go through. My mother had groomed us well and personally, I had seen my brother struggle and work really hard which added to my experience. Yes, there are some advantages but Bhagyashree ki beti hone se kaam nahi milta (You won’t get work because you are Bhagyashree’s daughter). Only the ability to perform, fitting in character and marketing value is what will fetch you work.”

Avantika has been in the web series Mithya. She also has the Tamil film Nenu Student Sir! with Bellamkonda Ganesh Babu in her kitty.

Also Read |Bhagyashree says in-laws couldn’t understand her stardom, husband wasn’t comfortable with the idea of her romancing others on-screen

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree herself made a comeback to acting in 2019 with the Kannada movie Seetharama Kalyana. She was last seen in the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde movie Radhe Shyam, which tanked at the box office. She was also seen as one of the judges on DID Super Moms earlier this year.

Bhagyashree is best known for playing the female lead in Salman Khan feature Maine Pyar Kiya. She has also starred in films like Tyagi and Paayal, among others.

