The Om Shanti Om line that won over Australian minister Tony Burke, who is a Shah Rukh Khan fan

For fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Om Shanti Om remains one of his most iconic films, continuing to enjoy immense popularity years after its release. Directed by Farah Khan, the movie has become a cultural touchstone and has even found audiences beyond India. Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke recently revealed that he is a huge Shah Rukh fan and even named Om Shanti Om as his all-time favourite film.

In a conversaton with Pawan Luthra on the Indian Link podcast, Tony Burke spoke about his admiration for Bollywood. He began by expressing his fondness for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“I am a massive Shah Rukh Khan fan, so let me start with that. And, I love AR Rahman’s soundtracks as well,” he said.

When asked about his favourite Hindi films, Burke named Chak De! India, explaining that the film holds a personal connection as it was shot across Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

“I am biased, I will take Chak De! India because that was filmed here.” When asked if he rooted for India in the film’s final match, he responded with a laugh, “No, no, although, I did cheer for India in Lagaan. But (while watching) Chak De! India, I was still going for Australia.”

He also listed Lagaan among his favourites.

Tony Burke further praised Jodhaa Akbar, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, calling it a “beautiful epic” and a “phenomenal film.”

However, it was Om Shanti Om that stood out above all for him. “The last one I want to mention isn’t just my favourite Bollywood film, it’s in fact my favourite film of all time, which is Om Shanti Om. I think there is a real beauty in the story. But there is a line that is used twice, which I think is one of the most simple and beautiful lines and SRK uses it each time… it’s simple happy endings, if it’s not happy, it’s not the end, the story is not over yet.”

Australian Minister for Immigration, Tony Burke talking about how he loves SRK and how Om Shanti Om is his all time favourite film ❤️ SRK is an emotion which has no boundaries. His dialogues and films in general stay with you forever ❤️ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Q8HIQ9wvww — Gurdeep 🗡️ (@CineCricBlade) April 28, 2026

Burke added that the line continues to resonate deeply, especially “when the world is in such a difficult place.”

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Ed Sheeran too loves Om Shanti Om

Interestingly, Om Shanti Om’s global appeal isn’t limited to just Tony Burke. Earlier, Ed Sheeran had also spoken about discovering Bollywood through Om Shanti Om.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe, Sheeran said, “It’s a wealth of discovery of movies, and someone going like, ‘Oh, have you seen this movie?’ Have you seen Om Shanti Om? It’s like a really big Shah Rukh Khan movie, and it has amazing songs and dances in it. This is a weird analogy, but it is almost like introducing Star Wars to someone for the first time, and they just go like, ‘What the f*** is this?’ There are superstars in the same country singing in different languages.”

Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om also featured Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in key roles.