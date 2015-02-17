‘Aur Devdas’ is Sudhir Mishra’s best work: Rahul Bhat

Actor Rahul Bhat of ‘Ugly’ fame says his upcoming Sudhir Mishra-helmed film ‘Aur Devdas’ will surpass the acclaimed director’s previous works.

‘Aur Devdas’ is a modern-day adaptation of the popular 1917 novel ‘Devdas’. The film also stars Richa Chaddha and Aditi Rao Hyadri.

The book has been adapted into many Bollywood films from K L Sehgal’s ‘Devdas’ in 1935, to Bimal Roy-directed 1955 film, starring Dilip Kumar, the 2001 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to Anurag Kashyap’s 2009 movie ‘Dev D’.

Mishra is credited with films like ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Dharavi’ and ‘Chameli’.

Rahul, 37, said the director is always full of ideas.

“He is so full of energy. He is full of innovative ideas. He has done some amazing films. I have grown up on them. It is amazing to see that he is like a child even now, he is kind of discovering himself.

“I always had this complain that Indian directors, when they grow old, they kind of lose that touch but Sudhir is growing like a wine. This film is going to be his best work,” Rahul said.

The actor said he is enjoying playing the character of Devdas and is not bothered about any comparison with the other actors.

“Whenever ‘Devdas’ has been made, it has caught the imagination of the people. They have been hits. So, I think there must be something really interesting about this character. I have not tried to copy anyone in the film. Devdas is a role, which any actor would love to play.

“I am not working under any pressure of being compared with the actors, who have previously played the character. I have given the role my own take,” he said.

Rahul is also starring in ‘Rock On’ director Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming venture ‘Fitoor‘. He will be seen romancing Katrina Kaif in the film, which is adapted from Charles Dickens’ famous novel ‘Great Expectations’ and also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Rekha.

Rahul, while praising Katrina, said the actress was easy to work with despite her stardom.

The actor lends a third angle to the love story between Katrina and Aditya’s characters. He plays a son of an influential Pakistani businessman.

“It was a lovely experience working with Katrina. She is very humble and a hard-working actress. She has no tantrums, comes on time and does her job. She is a professional.

“It is good to see these young girls working hard inspite of being such big stars. It was biting cold in Kashmir but Katrina used to come on the sets early in the morning,” Rahul said.

Rahul said he was over the moon to return to his hometown after 25 years, when ‘Fitoor’ Kashmir schedule began there.

“It was an amazing feeling to be home. I hadn’t seen a snowfall in the last 25 years so it was great experiencing one at the last day of the shoot. I was quite happy to see that,” he said.

Content with the way his career has shaped up since his acting comeback in recently released Anurag Kahsyap’s ‘Ugly’, Rahul said he is full of gratitude.

“I never imagined ‘Ugly’ would garner such response from the audience. It is overwhelming. I feel grateful and lucky. The film has changed things for me in my career. My career is shaping well after ‘Ugly’. The response to the film has shown that if we do something honestly, it will bear good results,” Rahul said.

