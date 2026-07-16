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Atul Kulkarni backs Sonam Wangchuk with one-day hunger strike
Atul Kulkarni has announced a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, urging dialogue and peaceful democratic engagement.
Actor Atul Kulkarni has extended his support to climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk by announcing that he will observe a one-day hunger strike. The actor shared that his decision is a symbolic gesture in solidarity with Wangchuk and his ongoing campaign, while also urging authorities to engage in constructive dialogue.
Atul Kulkarni said that democracy thrives on conversations and peaceful engagement, stressing that differences should be resolved through discussion rather than conflict. He expressed hope that meaningful communication between all stakeholders would lead to a positive outcome.
Calls for peaceful dialogue
In a video shared on social media, Atul Kulkarni announced that he would observe a one-day hunger strike on July 16 at his home in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters. Explaining the reasons behind his decision, the actor said on Wednesday, “Tomorrow, on July 16, I will be observing a one-day hunger strike from my own home. There are two reasons behind this fast. Firstly, I want to connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his associates are going through. Secondly, I want to request our government to show its sensitivity towards the matter.”
Atul Kulkarni acknowledged that while Wangchuk and his supporters believe their demands are based on genuine concerns, the government may have a different perspective. However, he expressed confidence that the issue could be resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation. “I am not ready to believe that our government is insensitive, because many times we have seen our government express emotions and connect with the pain of the people. Perhaps, in this case, there are some misunderstandings due to which this sensitivity is not being expressed, and a dialogue is not taking place,” he said, urging the authorities to initiate discussions without delay.
Appealing to citizens to join the symbolic protest, Kulkarni said that anyone who empathised with Wangchuk’s cause should consider observing a one-day fast and spread awareness by sharing his message. “If you find these reasons valid, and if you connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his associates are going through, then share this reel and try observing a one-day hunger strike tomorrow as well,” he said.
Concluding his message, the actor recalled a saying that had stayed with him: “Dard ka dard se rishta hona bohot zaroori hai” (We need to connect with others’ pain).” He urged people to come together in solidarity and make a collective effort by participating in the one-day fast.
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Sonakshi Sinha supports Sonam Wangchuk
Actor Sonakshi Sinha shared a post highlighting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The post featured Wangchuk’s statement, “I may even die, but I won’t step back,” referring to his ongoing protest. Sharing it on her Instagram Story, Sonakshi expressed her support by writing, “Kab tak chup rahenge?? @wangchuksworld sir… stay strong. This country needs you.” Her message has since drawn attention on social media, adding her voice to those backing Wangchuk’s campaign.
Celebrities who extended support to Sonam Wangchuk so far
Several prominent personalities from the entertainment and literary world have publicly extended their support to Sonam Wangchuk and his campaign. The list includes veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Soni Razdan, and Swara Bhasker, along with singer Chinmayi Sripada, comedian-actor Vir Das, actor Omi Vaidya, and acclaimed author Arundhati Roy.
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