Atul Kulkarni backs Sonam Wangchuk with one-day hunger strike

Actor Atul Kulkarni has extended his support to climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk by announcing that he will observe a one-day hunger strike. The actor shared that his decision is a symbolic gesture in solidarity with Wangchuk and his ongoing campaign, while also urging authorities to engage in constructive dialogue.

Atul Kulkarni said that democracy thrives on conversations and peaceful engagement, stressing that differences should be resolved through discussion rather than conflict. He expressed hope that meaningful communication between all stakeholders would lead to a positive outcome.

Calls for peaceful dialogue

In a video shared on social media, Atul Kulkarni announced that he would observe a one-day hunger strike on July 16 at his home in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters. Explaining the reasons behind his decision, the actor said on Wednesday, “Tomorrow, on July 16, I will be observing a one-day hunger strike from my own home. There are two reasons behind this fast. Firstly, I want to connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his associates are going through. Secondly, I want to request our government to show its sensitivity towards the matter.”