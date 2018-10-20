Atul Kasbekar denies sexual misconduct allegations against Cheat India director Soumik Sen

As per the anonymous tweet, Soumik Sen allegedly narrated sex scenes to the female members of the Cheat India crew for a web series

After a female actor of the upcoming film Cheat India accused director Soumik Sen and producer Atul Kasbekar of “harassing women with their powerplay” in an anonymous tweet, Kasbekar’s production house Ellipsis Entertainment issued a statement denying all the allegations. The statement says that the production house received no complaint from any member of the Cheat India unit. Also, it plans to file a complaint with the cyber crime cell on the anonymity of the Twitter handle which has zero followers.

Stating a few “facts”, Ellipsis Entertainment added, “While we support #MeToo movement in India, we urge people to be wary of unsubstantiated allegations, particularly anonymous ones, which could be mischievously made with ulterior motives. We also sincerely hope that these do not dilute the credibility of the ongoing movement.”

As per the anonymous tweet, Soumik Sen allegedly narrated sex scenes to the female members of the crew for a web series and asked them to enact them too. He also recited erotic poems in between the shots. The actress alleged that all of it happened in the presence of producer Atul Kasbekar who turned a blind eye to it and even sported a “huge grin on his face”.

Earlier too a senior media professional Chandraye Sarkar accused the Gulaab Gang director Soumik Sen of sending her lewd messages over a series of days in 2012. Her allegation was supported by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who was the producer on Gulaab Gang.

Sinha told indianexpress.com, “He (Sounik Sen) apologised to me profusely and reiterated that he would directly sort the matter out with her and apologise. He reassured me that an incident of this nature would never transpire again and I would not hear from her again. After that I did not hear from her (Sarkar) at all and given my hectic schedules at that time, I assumed that the matter stood resolved.”

