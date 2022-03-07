Attack trailer: John Abraham is a super-solider in this slick actioner

The first trailer of John Abraham’s actioner Attack is out. And going by its very action-packed trailer, the Lakshya Raj Anand directorial promises loads of slick stunt scenes with Abraham, who plays a super-solider, at the helm of it all.

The trailer opens with the voice of Abraham informing the audience about the two significant days in a man’s life — the day he is born and the day he realises the purpose of his birth. Abraham’s character’s purpose is evidently to become the saviour of his country by transforming into a super-solider, literally.

The highlight of the trailer is definitely the action bits. What is refreshing about the trailer is that this does not appear to be another version of John Abraham’s nationalistic Satyameva Jayate franchise. Instead, the director promises to present Abraham in a true-blue action avatar, performing mind-bending stunts on screen.

The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Attack will hit screens on April 1 this year.