Attack teaser: John Abraham turns a super soldier for India, watch video

Wednesday, December 15, 2021
John Abraham's Attack teaser again sees him as a man on a mission to save the country. Written and helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film has been bankrolled by JA Entertainment, Ajay Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 15, 2021 11:12:01 am
john abrahamJohn Abraham in Attack teaser.

The first official teaser of John Abraham movie Attack is out, and as has been the case with the actor’s recent projects, Attack too seems to be all about one man’s fight for the country. In this case, Abraham plays a ranger officer who has to carry out a difficult rescue mission, largely on his own.

The video begins with a blast, literally, where we also see quick glimpses of leading ladies Rakul Preet and Jacqueline Fernandez. By the looks of it, Jacqueline seems to be portraying the role of an air hostess. John seems to have hulked out more than usual to take care of this hostage situation. There are generic shots of John punching goons and walking with swagger as waves of flame surround him.

Watch Attack teaser | John Abraham, Rakul Preet and Jacqueline Fernandez

So far, so predictable. What seems to be different about Attack though from other John Abraham films is that the general volume of the clip is a bit toned down. One is used to much louder promos featuring John as the protagonist.

John on Wednesday shared the teaser on his social media with a caption that read, “Get ready to witness the making of India’s first super-soldier! 🔥 Teaser out now. #Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28.”

Written and helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack has been bankrolled by JA Entertainment, Ajay Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada. The film will release on January 28 in theatres.

