Attack song Ikk Tu Hai: John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez are love-soaked in this hummable romantic track

John Abraham starrer Attack is an actioner, but its song “Ik Tu Hai”, crooned by Shashwat Sachdev and Jubin Nautiyal, might just give the audience a breather amid all the high octane action. The makers released the hummable romantic song on Thursday.

The video of “Ik Tu Hai” majorly focuses on the budding romance between John and Jacqueline’s characters. It incorporates some picturesque frames with music that is soft and pleasing to the ears. From the looks of it, Jacqueline plays an aviation professional who’s in love with John’s character. The video ends with glimpses of a tragedy that strikes John’s life, turning it upside down.

“Ik Tu Hai” is composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

Attack also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah. In the film’s trailer. we saw John’s character pledging to become the saviour of his country by transforming into a super-soldier, literally.

The Lakshya Raj Anand directorial is slated to release in theatres on April 1.