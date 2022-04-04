Attack Box Office Day 3: John Abraham film fails to hit the mark as RRR runs riot, earns Rs 11.51 cr in first weekend

Actor John Abraham’s Attack is unable to find a strong footing at the box office, as SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to dominate. Attack managed to earn Rs 3 crore on its first Saturday while RRR (Hindi) earned over Rs 18 crore on its second Saturday. Attack box office collection for the first weekend stands at Rs 11.51 cr.

“Attack is below the mark… No major growth / jump on Day 2 and 3 is disappointing… The #RRR wave has also impacted its prospects in mass sectors… Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.51 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote.

Attack has performed lower than expectations. Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Indianexpress.com that the film is expected to earn around Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore on day one. He said, “Attack trailer is being very well received and John Abraham, Rakul Preet and the director are going all across promoting the film. This film is right in John’s alley and the audience loves to watch him in these kinds of roles.”

Attack hasn’t received favourable reviews either. Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5/ 5 and wrote, ” It is John Abraham who does all the heavy-lifting, literally heaving the bad guys across the room, and shooting exact holes into foreheads with both hands. We know exactly how things will pan out, no strain on the brain. Everything is straight-forward, no complicated characters, no morally ambiguous situations. That’s what desi superheroes are for, aren’t they?”

Meanwhile, RRR, which brings together big Telugu stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr, continues to wreak havoc and is expected to cross Rs 200 crore (Hindi version) this week. The Kashmir Files, which is well on its way to earn over Rs 250 crore, continues to pose a threat to new releases, including Attack. John’s previous film Satyameva Jayate had opened to Rs 3.22 crore, while the first film had earned over Rs 19.50 crore.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the actioner also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, with Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles. The film is expected to have a second part as well.