Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan wants both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as lovers, can’t let go of magical past

Atrangi Re trailer came out on Wednesday afternoon and the Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer is served with a generous dose of magical realism. Sara’s character Rinku is caught between two worlds – her reality today and the one she lived aeons ago. The director, however, explains that there is a lot more to Atrangi Re than what we glimpse in the trailer.

Every character gets a grand entry here. Sara is especially impressive as she shows growth as an actor. When she asks if for once a woman can have everything in life, she voices the hopes and aspirations of her gender who juggle life, home and love on daily basis.

Atrangi Re brings back Dhanush that Bollywood loves so much. His performance has a genuineness and warmth that stays with you. We believe that the film would have made for a spectacular theatrical watch, but it will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar instead. It is also refreshing to hear Tamil lines being spoken in the film by a Tamil actor, which shows that the director cares about representation.

Akshay’s character is one that is most surreal – he rides an elephant in the entry shot and plays with fire during a magic show, and then delivers a sermon from the scriptures.

While the nature of the movie is not clear, what is clear is that it is an ‘atrangi’ (unusual/extraordinary) love story with characters having “pure souls”, as the filmmaker himself suggests.

Earlier, Akshay gave audience the first looks at the characters of Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and himself from the upcoming film. The motion posters were shared by the actor on social media, giving a glimpse into the colourful world of the three characters. While Sara plays Rinku, Dhanush will be seen as Vishu.

Recently, in an interview with Mid-Day, director Aanand L Rai opened up on the age-gap between the cast. Since the time the film’s cast was announced, it has been criticised from all quarters due to the age difference between Sara (26), and the two male actors Akshay (54) and Dhanush (38).

Rai emphasised that the audience just needs to be patient. “Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter,” he said, adding that the decision to opt for OTT release came because his idea was to “reach maximum people. I would’ve loved to have the film play on a bigger screen, but the deal was done, and we cannot backtrack on it. I am not heartbroken about it.”

Sara had earlier spoken to indianexpress.com about working with Akshay and Dhanush in Atrangi Re, “Akshay sir is one of the biggest stars in our country today, even then he is such a humble and fun loving person who gets such joyful energy on set. I am so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him. Dhanush is an institution, a National Award-winning actor. There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated.”

Atrangi Re will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24 onwards.