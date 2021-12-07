Atrangi Re title was a gift from Salman Khan: Anand L Rai reveals how Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush film got its name

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai along with music maestro AR Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan and scriptwriter Himanshu Sharma on Monday launched the album of Atrangi Re in Mumbai.

At the music launch, host Mandira Bedi asked Rai about about how he came up with the title of the film and if it had to do with the kind of “atrangi cinema” he’s known for. “Actually, we (him and Himanshu Sharma, writer and co-producer) had the title in our heads since over two years,” Rai answered. “However, when we went to register it, we came to know that Salman Bhai (Salman Khan) already had the rights to the title. However, when he came to know that we needed the title, Atrangi Re, for our film, he was kind enough to give it to us. So, we all are very grateful to him for the title.”

Mandira also asked AR Rahman about the journey of Atrangi Re’s music. Crediting the director with the journey of the film and music, Rahman said, “He came and said that he wants to do this crazy love story. I am a big fan of his work, his screenplay and how he brings villages to life. At the same time, he makes it so international that the whole world can see our culture, our joy, our sadness, our hope, our faith. He is a very important director in my career, and working with him has been an amazing ride.”

Rahman also shared how he keeps the film’s actors in mind as well as the characters while making music for the film. He said, “Because I work so closely with the director, so he keeps telling me what happens on the set or what the actors did. In this case, what Dhanush or Akshay or Sara did. So that inspires me.”

He added, “He told me a story how Akshay has a collection of songs that he plays to him, so I was like ‘I have competition’, and I need to make something really cool. He needs to be happy because he has a lot of choices, and that’s how we made ‘Garda Udda Diya’ song. This song was created keeping Akshay in mind, his character and his presence on screen. For Dhanush’s song, he has a pattern of words, how he writes in Hindi, English and Tamil, so ‘Little Little’ song was inspired by that. And for Sara, we saw the way she dances, so we had to give her a dance song and ‘Chaka Chak’ happened.”

Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films will stream on Disney+Hotstar from December 24.