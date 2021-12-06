Atrangi Re song Rait Zara Si: Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush’s love story is set to AR Rahman’s melodious music

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are burning under the fire of unrequited love in the latest song from Atrangi Re, titled “Rait Zara Si.” The Aanand L Rai directorial has the trio collaborating for the first time.

“Rait Zara Si” is a love ballad that takes us deeper into the three lead characters and how their lives are interwoven with a connecting thread of longing for each other. The song has new footage from the movie, making it a love-triangle. But it also hints at a twist in the tale and suggesting there’s more to what meets the eyes.

Sara is in love with Akshay‘s character, but ends up marrying Dhanush. Acquaintances at first, the newlyweds slowly develop a bond, until Sara finds herself at the cross-road when Akshay seemingly returns in her life. The song shows varied emotions from first love to heartbreak at different junctures. Adding to the flow is singer Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, along with Shashaa Tirupati.

“Rait Zara Si” has been penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. The track has Aanand L Rai’s touch sprinkled all over it, strongly reminding us of his previous directorial Raanjhanaa’s mood. Atrangi Re brings back Dhanush in Rai’s universe, and his looks like a major performance to watch out for.

Atrangi Re will have its digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 24.