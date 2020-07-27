Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to resume shoot from October

The Delhi and Mumbai schedule with Akshay Kumar will be extensive. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram) The Delhi and Mumbai schedule with Akshay Kumar will be extensive. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

The makers of Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, are planning to begin its second schedule from October in Madurai. The Aanand L Rai directorial went on floors earlier this year in Varanasi. The team had to halt the shoot after the nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus.

The upcoming schedule will last for three months, and will be shot in three different locations including Madurai in October, followed by Delhi and Mumbai. The Delhi and Mumbai schedule with Akshay Kumar will be extensive and go on for more than a month.

This is the first time Aanand L Rai will be directing Akshay Kumar. In Akshay’s own words, Atrangi Re is “a special role that my heart just couldn’t say no to.”

Aanand L Rai added in a statement, “During this lockdown, I have taken out a lot of time to prep up for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I am really excited to start the next schedule which is planned in Madurai from October, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all the safety precautions, of course.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re will be presented by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film’s music will be composed by AR Rahman.

