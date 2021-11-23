Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar introduces us to Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and ‘madness of love’

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday unveiled the first looks of Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and himself from their upcoming film Atrangi Re. The motion posters were shared by the actor on social media, giving us a glimpse into the colourful world of the three characters. While Sara plays Rinku, Dhanush will be seen as Vishu. He also revealed that Atrangi Re will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

The motion posters present the three characters’ various looks from the film. Each post also has a specific tune playing in the background, most probably from the songs picturised on them individually in the movie. Atrangi Re trailer will come out on Wednesday.

Sara Ali Khan had on Monday shared a click with Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai in her Instagram stories. The actor had previously also posted several pictures from the sets of the film.

Touted to be a romantic drama, Atrangi Re has been directed by Aanand L Rai. Speaking about collaborating with the filmmaker, Sara told indianexpress.com, “Aanand ji is known for telling great stories with very strong women, and I really hope that this can follow the same trend. I hope that we have been able to do together what he has so successfully done many times without me.”

She further got candid about her experience of sharing screen space with Akshay and Dhanush. “There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated,” she said.