‘A dream come true’: Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander express excitement about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of his action-entertainer Jawan on Friday. The film marks his first collaboration with Tamil director Atlee. And, the director got emotional after Jawan was announced officially.

Atlee tweeted, “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan. Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada.”

Earlier, Atlee had said in a statement, “I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before.”

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander shares Atlee’s excitement. For him, composing music for the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood SRK is a dream come true. He shared on social media, “Dreams do come true! Scoring music for the Badshah himself @iamsrk 🥳🥳🥳 Thank you and so proud of my brother @Atlee_dir and this is going to be too special for us ❤️❤️❤️ Please bless us all 😊😊😊.”

Please bless us all 😊😊😊@RedChilliesEnt — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 3, 2022

The announcement teaser of Jawan has also left fans of Shah Rukh Khan enthralled. The teaser featured Shah Rukh wounded and covered in bandages. In a statement, SRK said the movie is a universal story that goes beyond languages and geographies.

“Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come,” Shah Rukh said.

While Jawan is scheduled to hit theatres on June 2, 2023, the superstar’s Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023. His film with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki is set for a December 2023 release.