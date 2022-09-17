Atithi Bhooto Bhava trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Jackie Shroff’s film transcends timelines for love

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi will next be seen in director Hardik Gajjar’s Atithi Bhooto Bhava and the trailer for his upcoming film is out now. Here, Pratik plays a stand-up comedian who meets the ghost of his grandson from previous birth. The trailer of the film takes the audience into the lives of Pratik’s Srikant and his girlfriend Netra, played by Sharmin Segal. Actor Jackie Shroff plays the role of a ghost, who refuses to leave his surroundings because of some unfinished business.

The trailer starts with a love story set in 1975. It then cuts to the current time where Srikant and Netra are on the verge of breaking up. Things take an interesting turn when Pratik’s character meets Makhan Singh (Jackie Shroff), who claims that Pratik was his grandfather in his previous life.

Watch the trailer of Atithi Bhooto Bhava here

Atithi Bhooto Bhava premieres on ZEE5 on September 23.

The film had gone on floors in January of 2021 in Mathura. Pratik, who rose to popularity with the Sony LIV series Scam 1992, was last seen in Modern Love: Mumbai where he starred alongside Tanuja and Ranveer Brar in Hansal Mehta’s short.

Pratik will soon be playing the role of Mahatama Gandhi in Hansal Mehta’s next web series. “When you speak of a historic and iconic figure like Mahatma Gandhi, there is already a great deal of responsibility on you as a filmmaker. Our vision with the series is to make it as true-to-life as possible and supported by Ramachandra Guha’s work, we are confident and enthusiastic that we will bring audiences something to remember,” said Mehta in a statement.