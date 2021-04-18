Athiya Shetty wishes rumoured beau KL Rahul on birthday: ‘Grateful for you’

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been rumoured to be dating each other for some time now. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Actor Athiya Shetty on Sunday posted an adorable birthday wish for cricketer-rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul along with a couple of goofy pictures of the pair. “Grateful for you, happy birthday,” Athiya wrote on Instagram alongside the photo that showed her and Rahul making silly faces while taking a mirror selfie.



KL Rahul, who is currently busy with the Indian Premier League, turned 29 on Sunday. The actor will have a working birthday as he is the captain of team Punjab Kings. Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty also dropped a birthday wish for the cricketer on his Instagram page. Ahan posted a photo of himself and Rahul from an airport and wrote, “Happy birthday KL Rahul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

KL Rahul got a birthday wish from Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty. (Photo: Ahan Shetty/Instagram) KL Rahul got a birthday wish from Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty. (Photo: Ahan Shetty/Instagram)

While Athiya and Rahul have remained mum about their relationship, their pictures and social media posts speak volumes about their shared warmth. On her birthday last year November, Rahul posted a sweet, intimate photo of himself with Athiya, writing, “Happy birthday mad child.” The picture showed Athiya resting her head on Rahul’s shoulder as they both smiled at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

Athiya and Rahul had also welcomed 2020 together, on a vacation with a group of close friends to Thailand. Among the many photos they posted on Instagram, one that even got a comment from Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty was of Rahul and Athiya at a phone booth.

The cricketer had captioned it, writing “Hello, devi prasad….?” The line is from Suniel Shetty’s 2000 superhit comedy Hera Pheri, and the actor also took to the comments section to share a laugh.

