scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 18, 2022
Must Read

Athiya Shetty wishes boyfriend KL Rahul on birthday with happy photos: ‘Anywhere with you…’

Athiya Shetty wished her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul happy birthday with several photos on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 18, 2022 12:30:05 pm
Athiya ShettyAthiya Shetty shared several photos with KL Rahul (Photos: Instagram/ Athiya Shetty)

Actor Athiya Shetty wished her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul happy birthday with black-and-white photos of the two of them. The couple have been dating for quite some time now, though they have not publicly addressed their relationship. Nevertheless, their Instagram PDA says enough.

Athiya captioned her post, “Anywhere with you, happy birthday.” In the series of photos that she posted, the couple walk hand-in-hand through a forest, and then cosy up in a bus. The photos received much love from fans as well as celebrities. Malavika Mohanan commented, “Cutest!” Anushka and Akanksha Ranjan sent hearts, while Esha Gupta reacted with a heart as well. Fans called them the ‘cutest’ couple.

Also Read |Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make their first public appearance together at Tadap premiere, see photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, KL Rahul opened up about his relationship with Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, and said that he is ‘borderline obsessed’ with cricket. Rahul revealed that they do have their share of arguments about the game as well. “We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training,” he had said.

Athiya Shetty has starred in films such as Hero, Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 18: Latest News

Advertisement