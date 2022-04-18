Athiya Shetty wishes boyfriend KL Rahul on birthday with happy photos: ‘Anywhere with you…’

Actor Athiya Shetty wished her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul happy birthday with black-and-white photos of the two of them. The couple have been dating for quite some time now, though they have not publicly addressed their relationship. Nevertheless, their Instagram PDA says enough.

Athiya captioned her post, “Anywhere with you, happy birthday.” In the series of photos that she posted, the couple walk hand-in-hand through a forest, and then cosy up in a bus. The photos received much love from fans as well as celebrities. Malavika Mohanan commented, “Cutest!” Anushka and Akanksha Ranjan sent hearts, while Esha Gupta reacted with a heart as well. Fans called them the ‘cutest’ couple.

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, KL Rahul opened up about his relationship with Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, and said that he is ‘borderline obsessed’ with cricket. Rahul revealed that they do have their share of arguments about the game as well. “We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training,” he had said.

Athiya Shetty has starred in films such as Hero, Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor.