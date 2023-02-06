Athiya Shetty’s wedding kalire has seven vows exchanged with KL Rahul engraved in Sanskrit: ‘Over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers..’

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty recently tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony in Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple has been dropping beautiful and dreamy pictures from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities and fans cannot keep calm after looking at their adorable chemistry.

Athiya chose a subtle pink chikankari lehenga for the D-day, which she matched with heavy accessories. Athiya’s stylist Ami Patel took to her Instagram handle on Monday and revealed the details about Athiya’s kalire. She wrote, “The saptapadi – the 7 vows of marriage taken around the fire as witness. So were Athiya’s kalire charms. The 7 vow’s engraved in Sanskrit on the sun and little sunflowers embellished on the kaliras made them so charming and special.”

The artist, who designed the kalire, wrote on Instagram, “We loved making bespoke Eternity Vows kalire for the beautiful Athiya Shetty . It was a an absolute joyride creating this dainty & elegant work of art for you. These kaliras symbolise everything meaningful a relationship can encompass, Love , respect , joy, calm and peace . Written in Sanskrit these wedding vows are for eternity.. Over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers dancing around sunshine ,manifesting the joyous union of the happy couple.”

Athiya and KL Rahul announced their wedding via social media. They wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” They also shared pictures from their haldi, mehandi and cocktail party. In the pictures, Suniel can be seen dancing his heart out with Athiya.