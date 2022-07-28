scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Athiya Shetty shares adorable photo with ‘favourite’ KL Rahul, check out the post here

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's latest photo is making their fans happy. Check out the cute snap of the celebrity couple here.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 28, 2022 9:02:52 am
Athiya Shetty KL Rahul photoAthiya Shetty posted a click with her cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty made her and cricketer KL Rahul’s fans happy as she posted a mushy click with her rumoured boyfriend. The picture is getting love from many fans and friends of the couple. This is the first post by the actor with KL Rahul after their wedding speculation.

Anushka Ranjan commented on the photo, “Tweeties❤️,” while Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Cuties 💕.” Krishna Shroff reacted with a red heart emoji and Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Cuteeeee ♥️♥️♥️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

The duo often posts pictures with each other on social media and have never been shy about expressing their love for each other virtually. Athiya also travels with Rahul quite often on his international cricket tours.

Also read |Athiya Shetty addresses wedding rumours with KL Rahul: ‘Hope I’m invited’

It was mid-July when news of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding made headlines. While Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty denied that the nuptials were in the offing, Athiya too addressed the speculation.

A report by a publication had then suggested that the wedding of the actor and cricketer will be held in three months. Suniel Shetty told Mirchi Plus then, “No, nothing has been planned yet.” Athiya took to her Instagram story and wrote then, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. lol.”

In May this year too, Suniel spoke about Athiya and Rahul’s wedding to The Times of India and said “the sooner the better.” He added, “My blessings are always there for them.”

Athiya and Rahul have reportedly been dating for over three years.

