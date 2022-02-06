Athiya Shetty posts photos in rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul’s hoodie, cricketer drops a cheeky comment

Actor Athiya Shetty and boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul recently indulged in the sweetest social media interaction. As the actor shared pictures from her latest photoshoot, fans were quick to notice that she was donning her boyfriend’s hoodie. Even KL Rahul confirmed the same with his cheeky “Nice hoodie” comment on the post.

The Indian cricketer’s comment quickly got fans to discuss the special ‘Rahiya’ moment. A fan wrote, “@rahulkl hus and wifey having same dress…rahiya moment again…oh my god,” while another fan added, “@rahulkl aww we need more of your and Athiya’s pics. Pls post guys.” Brother Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff also dropped lovestruck and fire emojis on the post. While Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Oh my my my my my.”

As readers would know, this is not the first time that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been spotted in each other’s clothes. Athiya and Rahul have been clicked wearing each other’s T-shirts and hoodies on several occasions in the past as well.

Even though the two prefer to keep mum about their relationship, rumours refuse to die down. They often feature in each other’s Instagram posts and also make sure to drop some loved-up comments. In the last few months, Athiya and Rahul have started making public appearances together. At the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap, the cricketer had even joined the family for a photo. Recently, there were even rumours of the two tying the knot but neither commented on the same.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She then went on to star in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.