Athiya pens a beautiful note on father Suniel Shetty’s birthday: ‘You are the one I bare my soul to’

Athiya Shetty on Wednesday wrote a heartwarming post for her father Suniel Shetty on the occasion of his 60th birthday. The post gives a peek into the beautiful relationship she and her father share.

Sharing a picture of herself with Suniel, Athiya wrote, “Happy 60th, Papa! ❤️ You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you. You have given us the best things in life–your time, your love and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart.”

Suniel and Athiya share quite a friendly rapport. After Athiya and her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul’s pictures from England went viral a few weeks ago, the actor had confirmed that she is indeed in England, but with her brother Ahan Shetty. He had also said that he thinks that Athiya and KL Rahul look brilliant together. He had told Etimes in an interview, “As far as the ad goes I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!).”

On the work front Athiya, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with Hero, was also seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor and Mubarakan. Suniel recently wrapped shooting for his Malayalam film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.