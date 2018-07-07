Athiya Shetty to share screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Athiya Shetty will soon be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya Shetty will soon be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Mubaarakan actor Athiya Shetty is all set to share screen space with National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. We have learnt that the upcoming film will be a romantic comedy.

In a telephonic conversation with indianexpress.com, Athiya said, “I am really sorry. I can’t talk about this film just yet. Once there is more clarity on it, I will be able to talk about it. It is in the pipeline for now. The news was not supposed to come out, but I don’t know how it did. Once there is more progress on this film, I think everybody will know. When everything is locked and confirmed, I’ll definitely talk about it.”

Athiya Shetty recently shot a promotional dance video for Bollywood film Nawabzaade. Talking about Badshah’s Tere Naal Nachna, Athiya said, “I love dancing and I have finally got an opportunity to dance on screen. It was a great experience to work with Remo sir. I respect him for the person he is and his vision. He is so hardworking and dedicated that I had a lot to learn from him.”

Now that Remo D’Souza has directed Athiya in the video, we asked her if she would like to work with him in one of his films. “I would like to work under any capacity with Remo sir, because I really look up to him as a person,” she answered.

