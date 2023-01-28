Inside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding venue with jasmine strings, marigold on trees. See new pictures

Actor Athiya Shetty had earlier shared beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremony with cricketer KL Rahul. The couple tied the knot on January 23 at her father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Now, new pictures of their wedding venue have surfaced online, courtesy the decorators Rani Pink Love. The pictures give a clearer look at how the venue was decorated with function-specific floral arrangements.

The farmhouse rests in nature’s lap, surrounded by dense trees, hills and natural surroundings. The first set of pictures shared by the decorators were from the haldi ceremony. They appear to have been taken from an angle which shows steps leading to a porch decorated with blooming marigold flowers.

In the caption, decorator Anika Dhawan wrote, “When I met Athiya, I knew instinctively that this wedding was going to be special. Our aesthetics matched perfectly, there was balance, honesty and trust. We knew how to feed off each other to create and build. Every layer of the décor was detailed and I cant tell you how much FUN we had. The storyline for each day was different yet the foundation of our design stayed intact. The haldi was a blooming marigold garden with layers from floor to ceiling. We detailed every tiny corner. It was intimate and beautiful. The sun was shining, marigolds were dancing and there were two families celebrating love!”

The next set of pictures were from Athiya’s pre-wedding rituals, which took place on the morning of the wedding day. The decor was highlighted by strings of jasmine flowers hanging from trees. The caption of the post read, “This morning was ethereal! This venue was special. Beautiful old trees layered in jasmine strings, beds of mogra and the most gorgeous linen in old world brocades hand dyed in our soft mint palette. Athiya & I had a dream to make each celebration memorable, detailed and full of heart.”

Athiya had also shared pictures from her pre-wedding rituals. Shared earlier in the day, the pictures showed her participating in a pooja ceremony along with mother Mana Shetty. Athiya and Rahul had been dating for at least a couple of years, but they hadn’t confirmed their relationship publicly.