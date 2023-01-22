Ahead of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding, Suniel Shetty’s Khandala house gets decked up. See photos and video

As per reports, Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot on Monday. Ahead of the wedding, a video of Suniel’s Khandala farmhouse being decked up is doing rounds on social media. The couple is set to take their nuptial vows there, away from the hustle-bustle of city life.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, a huge pandal, in gold and white is seen erected near the bungalow. A few staff members were also seen moving around the pandal, working on the last-minute detailing.

The Bollywood star’s Khandala mansion is built over a hilltop. Last year, he had given an inside view of the same on YouTube show Where the Heart Is. The farmhouse not only flaunts scenic views of the hills around but is built beautifully in earthy colours and also has gardens, sculptures and a huge swimming pool to add to its appeal.

Coming to the couple, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for a few years now. While initially the two kept the relationship under wraps, Athiya has started touring with Team India to support her boyfriend. From posting photos of each other on social media to making appearances at public events, the couple is no longer shying away from putting their relationship in public.

While there has been no official confirmation about the wedding, last week KL Rahul’s home in Mumbai was seen getting decked up in lights, giving away the secret. The families have chosen to have a low key wedding on January 23. They have even planned a few festivities ahead of the main event. Suniel may later also throw a big party for his industry friends and colleagues to celebrate his daughter’s wedding.

Athiya Shetty made her debut with Salman Khan’s Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.