Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Guests dance to Besharam Rang, Humma Humma, Aaj Ki Party at sangeet, watch

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding functions are currently underway at Suniel Shetty’s lavish Khandala farmhouse. The sangeet took place on January 22 and videos of music playing at the function are doing the rounds on social media. Several guests were seen dancing at the venue as well.

In the videos taken from outside the venue, we can see guests dancing to hit Bollywood songs like “Besharam Rang”, “Humma Humma”, “Jumma Chumma”, “Jhanjariya”, “Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar”, “Aaj Ki Party” among others.

The wedding celebrations began with an intimate cocktail party on January 21, followed by mehendi and haldi on January 22. On January 23, the couple will tie the knot.

Athiya Shetty’s father Suniel Shetty on Sunday spoke to the paps stationed outside the venue and assured them that Athiya and KL Rahul will pose together post wedding for the media. Suniel said, “Main kal bachhon ko leke aata hoon (I will come with the kids tomorrow).” He then added in Marathi that, on Monday, he will get the entire family so that the paps can take pictures. Suniel thanked them for their love and made sure that there are proper arrangements made for them.

A video had surfaced earlier showing the decorations at the Khandala mansion of Suniel. The bungalow was decorated in fairy lights, roses and golden shamiana. According to reports, there is a ‘no phone policy’ at the wedding. The guests have been requested not to post photos or videos online.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul started dating in 2019 after they met through a common friend. However, it was only last year when they decided to go public with their relationship.