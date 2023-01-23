scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding LIVE UPDATES: Ajay Devgn wishes ‘the young couple a blissful married life’

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding live updates: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | January 23, 2023 10:36 IST
Athiya Shetty, KL RahulAthiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot today. (Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram)

After years of dating and keeping their relationship successfully under wraps, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are finally tying the knot. The couple is set to get married in an intimate ceremony at Athiya’s actor-father Suniel Shetty‘s Khandala farmhouse on Monday.

The wedding festivities began on Saturday, as pictures and videos started surfacing on social media showcasing the decorations at the farmhouse. On Sunday night, the family hosted a sangeet ceremony with a cocktail night which was attended by their family members and close friends.

Videos from the location showed a decked up, beautifully lit-up mansion with party songs–from “Besharam Rang” to “Dil Mein Baji Guitar”–playing at the ceremony. According to reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s families have decided to have a ‘no phone policy’, with guests–rumoured to be around 100– being requested not to post photos or videos online.

Also Read |Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Guests dance to Besharam Rang, Humma Humma, Aaj Ki Party at sangeet, watch

For the longest time, the couple’s wedding was the subject of constant media speculation, with a fresh rumour about their union every six months. Athiya and KL Rahul remained tight lipped and even Suniel Shetty had repeatedly denied the rumours. On Sunday, however, things changed.

When the paps stationed themselves outside the wedding location, Suniel finally said that the duo is getting married on Monday– the first ever public confirmation. The actor assured them that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will pose together post wedding for the media.

“Main kal bachhon ko leke aata hoon (I will come with the kids tomorrow).” He then said in Marathi that he will get the entire family so that the paps can take pictures. Suniel thanked them for their love and made sure that there are proper arrangements made for them.

Reportedly, those who have been invited to attending the wedding from the Hindi film industry include close friends of Suniel Shetty, from superstar Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff to Akshay Kumar. Actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, said to be a close friend of the bride, is also rumoured to be on the guest list.

Follow all the latest updates from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding.

10:36 (IST)23 Jan 2023
Arjun Kapoor at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s sangeet

Arjun Kapoor was also seen in an inside video from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s sangeet.

10:19 (IST)23 Jan 2023
Raj Bansal congratulates Suniel Shetty on daughter's marriage

Film distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal congratulated Suniel Shetty on his daughter Athiya Shetty’s marriage. Bansal tweeted, “Congratulations Anna @SunielVShetty.”

09:50 (IST)23 Jan 2023
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding reception

According to reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will soon host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. Celebrities, cricketers and politicians are expected to attend the event.

09:36 (IST)23 Jan 2023
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s sangeet

Before the wedding, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s sangeet was held on Sunday evening at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. SEE VIDEOS.

09:19 (IST)23 Jan 2023
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding time

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expected to tie the knot today afterrnoon. The wedding will be attended by family members and close friends.

09:06 (IST)23 Jan 2023
Ajay Devgn wishes Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Ajay Devgn posted on Twitter, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life.  And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. ❤️ Ajay"

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began dating sometime in 2019 after they met through a common friend. The duo started wishing each other on their birthdays, which gave momentum to rumours that they were indeed dating, even as the duo remained tight lipped.

The actor was then spotted accompanying KL Rahul on his overseas trip in 2021, before they made their official first appearance together the same year at the premiere of Tadap, which marked the debut of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty. The duo has since been actively posting about each other on Instagram.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also celebrated the New Year together in Dubai this year as the latter dropped beautiful pictures on Instagram of the same. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in the afternoon, between 3 pm-4 pm, with family and close friends in attendance. Post all the wedding rituals, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will come out and pose for the paps in the evening.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 09:04 IST
