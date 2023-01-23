Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding LIVE UPDATES: Ajay Devgn wishes ‘the young couple a blissful married life’

After years of dating and keeping their relationship successfully under wraps, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are finally tying the knot. The couple is set to get married in an intimate ceremony at Athiya’s actor-father Suniel Shetty‘s Khandala farmhouse on Monday.

The wedding festivities began on Saturday, as pictures and videos started surfacing on social media showcasing the decorations at the farmhouse. On Sunday night, the family hosted a sangeet ceremony with a cocktail night which was attended by their family members and close friends.

Videos from the location showed a decked up, beautifully lit-up mansion with party songs–from “Besharam Rang” to “Dil Mein Baji Guitar”–playing at the ceremony. According to reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s families have decided to have a ‘no phone policy’, with guests–rumoured to be around 100– being requested not to post photos or videos online.

For the longest time, the couple’s wedding was the subject of constant media speculation, with a fresh rumour about their union every six months. Athiya and KL Rahul remained tight lipped and even Suniel Shetty had repeatedly denied the rumours. On Sunday, however, things changed.

When the paps stationed themselves outside the wedding location, Suniel finally said that the duo is getting married on Monday– the first ever public confirmation. The actor assured them that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will pose together post wedding for the media.

“Main kal bachhon ko leke aata hoon (I will come with the kids tomorrow).” He then said in Marathi that he will get the entire family so that the paps can take pictures. Suniel thanked them for their love and made sure that there are proper arrangements made for them.

Reportedly, those who have been invited to attending the wedding from the Hindi film industry include close friends of Suniel Shetty, from superstar Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff to Akshay Kumar. Actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, said to be a close friend of the bride, is also rumoured to be on the guest list.