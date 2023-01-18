Inside Suniel Shetty’s Khandala house with a canal and a stream where Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are expected to marry, watch

Speculations around Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding picked up pace as pictures of KL Rahul’s house, which is all decked up with beautiful lights, surfaced on the internet. Athiya and KL Rahul are expected to tie the knot in the upcoming week. However, the couple or their families have refrained from divulging any details about the wedding.

The pictures from outside KL Rahul’s house showed lights hanging on the tree and also on the balcony of the house. However, paparazzo Viral Bhayani has written in the caption of KL Rahul’s house photos that the decoration is not for KL Rahul and Athiya’s wedding but for some other wedding which is happening in some other house of the building.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding is expected to happen in January. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding is expected to happen in January. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

KL Rahul ’s apartment building is decked up with lights. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The wedding venue is reportedly in Khandala. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The wedding venue is reportedly in Khandala. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, it was reported that KL Rahul and Athiya’s wedding festivities will begin on January 21 and the couple will get married on January 23. The wedding is likely to take place at Suniel Shetty’s plush bungalow in Khandala, which he had built 17 years ago. A peek of which the actor has shared in his many Instagram posts and also in an episode of a YouTube show, Where The Heart Is.

The bungalow is adorned with plants and has a lot of natural light coming in through large glass windows. There is also a stream flowing within the house, a narrow canal and a wooden bridge over the canal. The garden of the house gives a perfect view of the Khandala landscape.

The facade of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) The facade of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

The living area of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) The living area of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

A canal inside Suniel Shetty’s bungalow. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) A canal inside Suniel Shetty’s bungalow. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding might be an intimate affair as Suniel Shetty had earlier revealed that the couple doesn’t want a big fat wedding. He had told Bollywood Bubble, “They are a couple that wants to have it really small, very simple and only family. Finally, it is their wish and as a parent, I would only want the best for them.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for a few years and they have often expressed their love for each other on social media.