Athiya Shetty says she always apologises to KL Rahul after a fight, he answers ‘because she is always wrong’

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The photos and videos of the extravagant occasion are still doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, the cricketer and actor had a fun relationship-based test with Vogue, where they answered questions about each other. During the interaction, KL Rahul joked that her entire family was scared of her, and revealed that she can’t drive as yet.

When asked about who is the more stubborn between the two of them, they pointed at each other. KL Rahul mentioned that it ‘was certainly’ Athiya. “Certainly Athiya is stubborn, ask those who know her about this. Everyone will agree that she is more stubborn,” said KL Rahul. They also revealed details on who was the better cook, and who would apologize first after a fight. KL Rahul revealed that Athiya once burnt banana bread while cooking. In response to the second question, Athiya shared that it was she who said sorry first. “Because she is always wrong,” answered KL Rahul.

Rahul also quizzed her on her cricket knowledge, and asked whether she knows what a ‘free hit’ means. Athiya got the answers correct, though her gestures made Rahul laugh. Athiya, however, couldn’t remember Rahul’s childhood idol, which was incidentally Rahul Dravid.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were in a relationship for three years before they got married last month. They announced their wedding on social media and wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” They shared photos from their haldi, mehandi and cocktail party.