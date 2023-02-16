scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Athiya Shetty says she always apologises to KL Rahul after a fight, he answers ‘because she is always wrong’

Recently, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had a fun relationship-based test, where they answered questions about each other.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Wedding, Sunil ShettyAthiya Shetty and KL Rahul take a fun quiz. (Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Athiya Shetty says she always apologises to KL Rahul after a fight, he answers ‘because she is always wrong’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The photos and videos of the extravagant occasion are still doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, the cricketer and actor had a fun relationship-based test with Vogue, where they answered questions about each other. During the interaction, KL Rahul joked that her entire family was scared of her, and revealed that she can’t drive as yet.

When asked about who is the more stubborn between the two of them, they pointed at each other. KL Rahul mentioned that it ‘was certainly’ Athiya. “Certainly Athiya is stubborn, ask those who know her about this. Everyone will agree that she is more stubborn,” said KL Rahul.  They also revealed details  on who was the better cook, and who would apologize first after a fight. KL Rahul revealed that Athiya once burnt banana bread while cooking. In response to the second question, Athiya shared that it was she who said sorry first. “Because she is always wrong,” answered KL Rahul.

Also Read |Athiya Shetty’s wedding kalire has seven vows exchanged with KL Rahul engraved in Sanskrit: ‘Over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers..’

Rahul also quizzed her on her cricket knowledge, and asked whether she knows what a ‘free hit’ means. Athiya got the answers correct, though her gestures made Rahul laugh. Athiya, however, couldn’t remember Rahul’s childhood idol, which was incidentally Rahul Dravid.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were in a relationship for three years before they got married last month. They announced their wedding on social media and wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” They shared photos from their haldi, mehandi and cocktail party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 12:08 IST
Next Story

Adani Group firms climb in morning trade; Adani Enterprises jumps over 5%

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close