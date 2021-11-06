Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are Instagram official as the cricketer showers her with heart emojis. See photos

The rumours about Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been doing the rounds for a few years now and it looks like the couple has now made their relationship Instagram official. To mark Athiya’s birthday, Rahul posted a few photos with his lady love on the photo sharing app along with a caption that read, “Happy birthday my ❤️ @athiyashetty.”

The two have previously been featured in many photos posted by cricketers and their spouses including Anushka Sharma as Athiya has been travelling with the team for a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor shared Rahul’s post and pasted heart emoji on her Instagram stories.

Actor Athiya Shetty is dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram) Actor Athiya Shetty is dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

While Athiya and Rahul have posted photos with each other in the past, they had not made their relationship public yet.

Anushka Sharma wished Athiya Shetty on her birthday. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram) Anushka Sharma wished Athiya Shetty on her birthday. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma also wished Athiya on her birthday. Athiya replied to Anushka’s post by sharing it and writing, “Probably seeing you as I type this! 😂💜 Thank you 🥰.” Anushka and her daughter Vamika have accompanied Virat Kohli in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

The birthday girl’s father, Suniel Shetty, too had a special wish for her. Sharing a cute picture of him with Athiya, Suniel wrote, “Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart ,my soul ,my world, my life, my smile,my friend , my love ,my belief , my blessing , my strength,my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE 😜).”

In July, this year, when Athiya had accompanied KL Rahul for World Test Championship Final in England, Suniel Shetty was asked if the two were dating, to which he had told a publication, “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them.”

Talking about Rahul and Athiya, who also appear in promotions of an eyewear brand together, he added, “I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad.”