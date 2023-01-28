KL Rahul wraps Athiya Shetty in his arms in new photos from their pre-wedding festivities. See here

After sharing pictures from the wedding and haldi ceremony, actor Athiya Shetty posted more pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony on Saturday. In these new photos, Athiya can be seen performing some rituals with her mother Mana Shetty.

Dressed in green silk saree, Athiya looks lovely in these photos. Although she didn’t caption the post, husband KL Rahul dropped a heart emoji to show his admiration for his lady love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Other celebrities like Ileana Dcruz, Malvika Mohanan, Krishna Shroff amongst others also commented on the post with admiration. KL Rahul’s stylist Rahul Vijay also uploaded some pictures of the cricketer from his haldi ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vijay (@rahulvijay1988)

Recently, there were several reports that Athiya and Rahul received lavish gifts like apartment, luxury cars and jewelry. However, Suniel’s spokesperson refuted these rumours and called them baseless.

Talking to theindianexpress.com, the spokesperson clarified and said, “All the reports published about the gifts are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in the public domain.”

Speaking about the wedding, Suniel said, “It was beautiful. It was very small, with just close family lekin sab bohot acche se hua (everything went well). Shaadi hogayi hai, father-in-law ban gaya hu officially.” He added, “I am a father, and don’t want to get involved in the in-law complications. I ace the role of a parent, and I want to do that.”

Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul dated for a few years before tying the knot at Suniel Shetty’s house in Khandala.