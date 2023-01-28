scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

KL Rahul wraps Athiya Shetty in his arms in new photos from their pre-wedding festivities. See here

Athiya Shetty shared new photos from her pre-wedding festivities on Saturday.

athiya shettyAthiya Shetty shared new photos from her pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)
Listen to this article
KL Rahul wraps Athiya Shetty in his arms in new photos from their pre-wedding festivities. See here
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After sharing pictures from the wedding and haldi ceremony, actor Athiya Shetty posted more pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony on Saturday. In these new photos, Athiya can be seen performing some rituals with her mother Mana Shetty.

Dressed in green silk saree, Athiya looks lovely in these photos. Although she didn’t caption the post, husband KL Rahul dropped a heart emoji to show his admiration for his lady love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

 

Other celebrities like Ileana Dcruz, Malvika Mohanan, Krishna Shroff amongst others also commented on the post with admiration. KL Rahul’s stylist Rahul Vijay also uploaded some pictures of the cricketer from his haldi ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahul Vijay (@rahulvijay1988)

 

Recently, there were several reports that Athiya and Rahul received lavish gifts like apartment, luxury cars and jewelry. However, Suniel’s spokesperson refuted these rumours and called them baseless.

Talking to theindianexpress.com, the spokesperson clarified and said, “All the reports published about the gifts are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in the public domain.”

Speaking about the wedding, Suniel said, “It was beautiful. It was very small, with just close family lekin sab bohot acche se hua (everything went well). Shaadi hogayi hai, father-in-law ban gaya hu officially.” He added, “I am a father, and don’t want to get involved in the in-law complications. I ace the role of a parent, and I want to do that.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Also Read |Suniel Shetty pens a heartfelt note for daughter Athiya, son-in-law KL Rahul: ‘Right ingredients love and trust’

Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul dated for a few years before tying the knot at Suniel Shetty’s house in Khandala.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 13:54 IST
Next Story

Proud that Tamil is the oldest language, says PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha event

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close