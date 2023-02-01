scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul kiss each other, goof around at the afterparty. Watch video

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul look adorable in the latest video posted on social media, which seems to be from a wedding afterparty.

Athiya ShettyAthiya Shetty and KL Rahul's after party video is giving major couple goals. (Photo: Instagram/shaadisquad)

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married in an intimate wedding on January 23 and pictures from their wedding ceremony are giving relationship goals to fans and followers. Now, a video, from what seems like a party after the wedding, has surfaced. The newly-wed couple look adorable as she makes goofy faces in a photo booth.

Also Read |Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul burned up the dance floor on their sangeet ceremony, see pics

Athiya is dressed in a red dress while Rahul wears as black blazer with black shirt. The video was shared by Shaadi Squad, who were the official wedding planners for the couple’s big day.  They captioned the video as, One Tequila, Two Tequila, Three Tequila Floooor!! Best after party with the best peeps dancing the night away on the best beats.”

Check out the video –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaadi Squad (@shaadisquad)

 

Both Athiya and KL Rahul also plant a kiss during the video making followers ship them all the more.  One of the users commented on the post, “goals like them”, while another one wrote, “I want what these two have.”.

Recently, Athiya made her first appearance post the wedding when she was exiting a salon. The new bride thanked the paparazzi, who congratulated her before  she sat in the car. The couple got married in actor Suniel Shetty‘s Khandala home, which was decorated beautifully for the wedding celebrations. The decor of the house was done with jasmine and marigold flowers, with separate corners of the house representing different part

Athiya announced her wedding through social media with a dreamy picture of the couple and wrote a post which read, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

 

Post the big day, the actor has shared several pictures from her Haldi, sangeet and other pre-wedding ceremonies. Rahul and Athiya dated each other for several years before tying the knot. Both the celebrities kept their relationship low key before eventually making it official through the wedding.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 12:50 IST
