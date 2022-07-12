scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul getting married in 3 months? Suniel Shetty responds

Suniel Shetty was asked about the rumours around Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 5:47:46 pm
athiya shetty kl rahulAthiya Shetty and KL Rahul posed for photographers at Tadap premiere. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been together for over three years and the rumours of the couple getting married keeps popping up every few months. As per reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in the next three months. However, actor Suniel Shetty has denied the rumours. “No, nothing has been planned yet,” he told Mirchi Plus.

A report in India Today suggested that Rahul’s family was recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s parents. The couple has apparently bought a place together and will move in to their new house after tying the knot. Athiya and Rahul recently left for Germany where Rahul is getting treatment for his injury. The duo is expected to stay there for a month.

Rahul and Athiya are often photographed together and frequently post photos with each other on social media. Athiya has been accompanying Rahul for many of his international tours and shares photos on her social media from these tours.

Also Read |Koffee with Karan 7 episode 2 teaser: After Karan Johar confirms Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan dated, she says ‘my ex is everyone’s ex’

The two made a public appearance on the red carpet during the premiere of Tadap, which was the debut film of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comebackPremium
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comeback
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...

Rahul has spoken about his relationship with Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty and how the senior Shetty is “borderline obsessed” with cricket. “We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training,” he said on Breakfast with Champions.

In May, Suniel had told TOI that he would Athiya and Rahul to get married “the sooner the better.” “My blessings are always there for them,” he said.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

saif ali khan kareena kapoor pics
Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement