Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul getting married in 3 months? Suniel Shetty responds

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been together for over three years and the rumours of the couple getting married keeps popping up every few months. As per reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in the next three months. However, actor Suniel Shetty has denied the rumours. “No, nothing has been planned yet,” he told Mirchi Plus.

A report in India Today suggested that Rahul’s family was recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s parents. The couple has apparently bought a place together and will move in to their new house after tying the knot. Athiya and Rahul recently left for Germany where Rahul is getting treatment for his injury. The duo is expected to stay there for a month.

Rahul and Athiya are often photographed together and frequently post photos with each other on social media. Athiya has been accompanying Rahul for many of his international tours and shares photos on her social media from these tours.

The two made a public appearance on the red carpet during the premiere of Tadap, which was the debut film of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty.

Rahul has spoken about his relationship with Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty and how the senior Shetty is “borderline obsessed” with cricket. “We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training,” he said on Breakfast with Champions.

In May, Suniel had told TOI that he would Athiya and Rahul to get married “the sooner the better.” “My blessings are always there for them,” he said.