Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are engaged? Here’s what brother Ahan Shetty said

Amid reports about preparations for Athiya Shetty’s impending wedding with cricketer KL Rahul, brother Ahan Shetty has cleared the air. Calling it rumours, he said no prep is on.

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who made his debut in Tadap last year, told Dainik Bhaskar, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?”

Refuting all speculation, he added, “Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future.) There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well.”

Athiya and KL Rahul have been hogging headlines since 2019. After months of staying tight-lipped, the two walked hand-in-hand at the premiere of Tadap, making their relationship official. Fans have already been loving their social media posts dedicated to each other.

Days ago, news started doing the rounds that Athiya and Rahul are planning a December wedding with Suniel Shetty working on the preparations. Though the family is yet to give out an official statement.

ETimes reported on Tuesday that Suniel has made some bookings including the hotels, caterers, and designers for his daughter’s D-day.

KL Rahul had in an interview said that Sunil Shetty was not just a fan but “borderline obsessed” with cricket. In a chat with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, Rahul said, “He’s not just a fan. He understands the game really well. He is borderline obsessed.” Rahul revealed that they do have their share of arguments about the game as well. “We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training.”