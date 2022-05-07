Athiya Shetty reacts to wedding rumours with KL Rahul, says ‘I am not moving in with anyone’

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating each other for quite some time now, although neither has confirmed the relationship. The couple is expected to tie the knot later this year. A few days back, a media report suggested that the two will be living together in a rented 4BHK apartment in Mumbai after marriage. But now, Athiya has rebuked the rumours. She has said that she will be moving into a new house with her parents — Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty — and not anyone else.

While speaking at an event, Athiya said that the new home is for her and her family. The Times of India quoted her as saying, “I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents!” The Mubarakan actor also refused to answer any questions related to her nuptials, and said that she does not mind people thinking whatever they want to.

Though Athiya and KL Rahul haven’t made their relationship official, the couple often shares pictures with each other on social media. They also wish each other on birthdays with adorable posts on Instagram. Recently, Athiya wished the cricketer on his birthday with a couple of photos of them together. She had captioned the pictures, “Anywhere with you, happy birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Though a few reports suggest that Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty is making arrangements for a grand South Indian wedding for his daughter, his son Ahan Shetty has said no such thing is happening. Ahan, who made his debut with Tadap last year, told Dainik Bhaskar, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?”

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, KL Rahul opened up about his relationship with Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, and said that he is ‘borderline obsessed’ with cricket. Rahul revealed that they do have their share of arguments about the game as well.