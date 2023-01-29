scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Athiya Shetty makes first public appearance post wedding with KL Rahul, responds to paps who congratulate her. See video

Athiya Shetty was all smiles and was spotted exiting a salon in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23 in Khandala.

athiya shettyAthiya Shetty recently got married. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)
Athiya Shetty makes first public appearance post wedding with KL Rahul, responds to paps who congratulate her. See video
Actor Athiya Shetty, who recently tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul, was spotted leaving a salon in Mumbai on Saturday. Following the couple’s photo-op for the media on their wedding day, this was Athiya’s first encounter with the paparazzi. 

In the viral video, Athiya is seen exiting a salon with a smile on her face. The paparazzi congratulate her for the wedding and the actor is heard saying, “Thank you, thank you.” One of the fans wrote in the comment section, “Shadi ke baad aur pretty dikh rahi ho.” Another said, “We miss kl rahul.”

Athiya and KL Rahul got married in a dreamy set-up at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The actor dropped beautiful pictures from the D-day on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty walked Athiya to the mandap. The couple also gave their fans a sneak-peek of their pre-wedding festivities. Athiya and KL Rahul both dropped mesmerizing pictures from their Haldi ceremony and captioned the photographs as ‘Sukh.’  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

In another set of photos, Athiya is seen donning a beautiful saree and her mother Mana Shetty is seen performing a pre-wedding ritual. The actor also flaunted her mehendi-adorned hands and was snapped hugging KL Rahul. Suniel interacted with the paps on the wedding day and distributed sweets. The actor said that the wedding reception will be held post the IPL season.

