scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai’, fans say ‘she’s glowing’

Athiya Shetty was clicked by the photographers in Mumbai ahead of her rumoured wedding with KL Rahul.

athiya shetty, kl rahulAthiya Shetty is rumoured to be getting married to KL Rahul. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai’, fans say ‘she’s glowing’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are rumoured to be tying the knot in just a few days. Ahead of her wedding, Athiya was photographed as she stepped out of a salon in Mumbai. The photographers around her asked, “Ma’am shaadi kab hai? (When is the wedding?)” Athiya smiled and looked towards the cameras.

Fans in the comments section of the video cheered for the couple and one of them wrote, “She’s glowing and how.” Another fan wrote, “She’s so gorgeous. Rahul’s a very lucky guy.” “She is looking pretty,” read another comment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First India Filmy (@firstindiafilmy)

Also Read |Film bodies say ‘big boost of confidence’ after PM Modi cautions party workers to avoid ‘unnecessary comments on films’: ‘Duty now to not show things which can offend people’

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are said to be tying the knot at her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding is expected to take place on January 23 with a few pre-wedding functions also taking place at the same venue. The wedding might be an intimate affair as Suniel had earlier revealed that the couple doesn’t want a big fat wedding. “They are a couple that wants to have it really small, very simple and only family. Finally, it is their wish and as a parent, I would only want the best for them,” he previously told Bollywood Bubble.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

Athiya and Rahul have been together for a few years and have not shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 20:03 IST
Next Story

Battered and bruised, Rafael Nadal leaves the Australian Open with his future uncertain

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close