Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai’, fans say ‘she’s glowing’

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are rumoured to be tying the knot in just a few days. Ahead of her wedding, Athiya was photographed as she stepped out of a salon in Mumbai. The photographers around her asked, “Ma’am shaadi kab hai? (When is the wedding?)” Athiya smiled and looked towards the cameras.

Fans in the comments section of the video cheered for the couple and one of them wrote, “She’s glowing and how.” Another fan wrote, “She’s so gorgeous. Rahul’s a very lucky guy.” “She is looking pretty,” read another comment.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are said to be tying the knot at her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding is expected to take place on January 23 with a few pre-wedding functions also taking place at the same venue. The wedding might be an intimate affair as Suniel had earlier revealed that the couple doesn’t want a big fat wedding. “They are a couple that wants to have it really small, very simple and only family. Finally, it is their wish and as a parent, I would only want the best for them,” he previously told Bollywood Bubble.

Athiya and Rahul have been together for a few years and have not shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.