Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s pictures from their haldi ceremony redefine love, see photos

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are currently sharing beautiful pictures from their wedding festivities. The duo tied the knot on January 23 in Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Athiya took to her Instagram handle on Friday and dropped pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

Athiya shared candid pictures with KL Rahul from their haldi ceremony and wrote in the caption, “Sukh.” She shared multiple pictures and brother Ahan Shetty also featured in one of the snaps. The actor also shared a close-up shot in her beautiful lehenga. Suniel dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section of the post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations,” and dropped multiple heart emoticons. KL Rahul also shared candid shots from the ceremony.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to their Instagram handle and announced their wedding by posting mesmerising pictures from the wedding. They wrote in the caption, “In your light, I learn how to love… ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Ahan Shetty also treated fans to unseen pictures from the fairytale wedding. He wrote in the caption, “I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together.”

Suniel Shetty interacted with the media stationed outside the wedding venue and said that the reception will take place after the IPL 2023 season.