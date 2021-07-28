Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s first photo from London finally out, pose with Ishant Sharma, wife

Despite dating rumours surrounding actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul for a long time now, they have been shy of making their relationship official. They recently featured in an advertisement, which went viral. Now, another picture of the rumoured couple is ruling the social media. Ishant Sharma’s wife Pratima Singh shared a picture on her Instagram account.

In the selfie, Athiya features with KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Pratima Singh and Rajal Arora. Athiya is all smiles as KL Rahul makes a funny face and has his hand resting on the actor’s shoulder. Sharing the picture on the social media, Pratima wrote, “Raho main unse mulakat ho gayi!”

Last month, Athiya and Rahul featured in an ad, which also received reaction from the actor’s father Suniel Shetty. Suniel dropped a black heart in the comment section of the post. Recently, he also tagged them as a “good looking couple.”

In an interview with ETimes, the actor said, “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them.”

Talking about Athiya and Rahul‘s eyewear brand ad, Suniel further added, “As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad.”

Athiya has been treating her fans to beautiful clicks of herself. She also turned photographer for Anushka Sharma recently. Rahul, on the other hand, is seen spending great time with Ahan Shetty. Earlier this month, Suniel Shetty shared a video featuring Ahan and Rahul running together. Sharing the video, Suniel wrote, “My love, my strength.”