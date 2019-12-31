Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul take a break in sunny Thailand

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are on a vacation in Thailand. (Photo: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram) Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are on a vacation in Thailand. (Photo: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram)

It seems like Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will be ringing in the new year in Thailand with a few of their friends. The celebrities have been sharing photos from their sunny vacation on Instagram.

Just a few days ago, Rahul had posted a photo of himself and Athiya in a phone booth. He captioned it, “Hello, devi prasad….?”. The line is from Suniel Shetty’s film Hera Pheri, and the actor also took to the comments section to share a laugh.

While Athiya Shetty has shared photos from the streets of Thailand, KL Rahul has posted a few from the beach and their vacation residence. The cricketer’s fan pages have also shared some photos of the rumoured couple and their friends.

Check out all the photos from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s Thailand vacation:

KL Rahul captioned this photo, “Hello, devi prasad….?”

KL Rahul captioned this photo, "Hello, devi prasad….?" (Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram)

Athiya shared this photo from the streets of Thailand. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty in sunny Thailand. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty is enjoying the delicacies in Thailand. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

KL Rahul shared this photo from a beach in Thailand. (Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram)

KL Rahul captioned this, "Slice of paradise 🌴🤙🏾" (Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram)

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Athiya made her debut with Hero in 2015. She was later sene in the 2017 multi-starrer Mubarakan.

Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty will make his silver screen debut in 2020. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of RX 100 titled Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria.

