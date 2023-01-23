Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share stunning pics from their Khandala wedding: ‘Got married in the home that’s given us immense joy’

After tying the knot in an intimate but grand ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23, newlyweds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have taken to their social media handles to share the first photos from the wedding festivities. The couple looked happy as can be in the first set of images, as they embraced this new phase of their lives.

The two took to Instagram later on Monday night and gave a glimpse of the lovely wedding. The lovebirds looked radiant in the dreamy snaps shared by the two. While Athiya looked gorgeous in a soft pink lehenga, Rahul looked regal in his white sherwani. The photo caption read, “In your light, I learn how to love… ♥️. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness (sic).”

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actor Athiya Shetty were in a relationship for a few years, before they made things official on social media. If reports are to believed, the two met through a common friend, and have remained inseparable since then. In fact, of late, Athiya has even been touring with her partner to support him in various matches.

For a long time, the couple had denied rumours surrounding their impending wedding, until Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty finally said that the two will say ‘I do’ soon, but that it will be a small ceremony, as the pair likes to keep things private and low-key.

According to reports, there was a no phone policy at the wedding, and the guests were requested to not post photos and videos from the ceremonies. A day before the D-day, Suniel told the paparazzi that they will get a chance to take photos of the newlyweds once the rituals are done.

While KL Rahul is a popular Indian cricketer, Athiya Shetty has been seen in a handful of films since she made her debut with the 2015 Sooraj Pancholi movie Hero. Athiya was last seen in the 2019 release Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.