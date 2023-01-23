scorecardresearch
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tie the knot, Suniel Shetty says ‘have become a father-in-law officially’

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for the past three years, though they made their relationship 'Insta-official' only last year. The couple tied the knot on January 23 in Khandala.

Suniel Shetty interacted with the media at daughter Athiya's wedding with KL Rahul. (Photo: Athiya/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on Monday.

Suniel Shetty stepped out with his son and actor Ahan Shetty to distribute sweets to paparazzi, and commented about how he has now become a father-in-law officially. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actor can be heard expressing his gratitude and adding that the pheras have been performed.

While the couple kept mum about their nuptials, the lights outside the farmhouse spoke volumes and confirmed all the murmurs. The wedding festivities reportedly began with a ladies night on January 21. Akanksha Ranjan also attended the celebrations. There was a sangeet too on Sunday.

Athiya Shetty’s father Suniel Shetty had earlier revealed that the couple didn’t want a big fat wedding. He told Bollywood Bubble, “They are a couple that wants to have it really small, very simple and only family. Finally, it is their wish and as a parent, I would only want the best for them.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for the past three years, though they made their relationship ‘Insta-official’ only last year. They have not shied away from PDA and public appearances since. Athiya had earlier laughed off the constant rumours regarding her wedding on her Instagram story. She had shared on Instagram, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol.” Earlier, Suniel had said that the two would get married only after they finish their work commitments.

Athiya, who was last seen in 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty is expected to star in the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

