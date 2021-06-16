Are Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul making it official with their latest post? See photos

Athiya Shetty shared new photos of herself and rumoured beau KL Rahul. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and her rumoured beau, cricketer KL Rahul often upload photos of each other on special occasions. On Wednesday, Athiya shared a photo of the two sporting sunglasses which they endorse. This is the couple’s first official photoshoot.

KL Rahul also shared the same photo of the couple.

The brand uploaded the advertisement featuring the couple.

Earlier this year, on KL Rahul’s birthday, Athiya Shetty shared a few photos of herself and the cricketer as she wrote a birthday message for him. She wrote, “Grateful for you, happy birthday” as she uploaded a few mirror selfies.

The rumoured couple welcomed 2020 together with a trip to Thailand and uploaded several photos from the trip on social media.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is yet to announce her next film. Her brother Ahan Shetty is set to make his debut with Tadap, the Hindi remake of RX 100. He will be starring alongside Tara Sutaria in the film.