Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Athiya Shetty addresses wedding rumours with KL Rahul, says ‘Hope I’m invited’

Athiya Shetty addressed the rumours of her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul via Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 2:49:41 pm
kl rahul athiya shettyAthiya Shetty took to her Instagram to address wedding rumours with KL Rahul. (Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram)

The rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding have been all over the internet for the past few days and while Suniel Shetty denied that the nuptials are in the offing, Athiya has now spoken about the speculation. Athiya took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and wrote, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. lol.”

A report by India Today had previously suggested that the wedding of the actor and cricketer will be held in three months but Athiya’s response makes it sound like there is no truth to the rumours. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty previously told Mirchi Plus, “No, nothing has been planned yet.”

Athiya Shetty Athiya Shetty shared this on her Instagram story.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for over three years and made their red carpet debut at Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap’s premiere. The duo often posts photos with each other on social media and has never been shy about expressing their love for each other virtually. Athiya travels with Rahul on many of his international cricket tours.

In an earlier chat with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, Rahul spoke about his relationship with Athiya’s father Suniel and said that he is “borderline obsessed” with cricket. “We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training,” he said.

Also Read |Ms Marvel: How the MCU show uses music to cure generational pain, repair cross-border tensions

In May, Suniel spoke about Athiya and Rahul’s wedding to The Times of India and said “the sooner the better.” He added, “My blessings are always there for them.”

Rahul is presently in Germany recuperating from his injury and Athiya is traveling with the cricketer.

