When Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah Rukh Khan and Jagjit Singh came together for a music video

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poem “Kya Khoya Kya Paya” was turned into a music video. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poem “Kya Khoya Kya Paya” was turned into a music video.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a prolific poet. Along with being an excellent orator, he penned down some philosophical poems. It was in the year 2002 that one of his poems “Kya Khoya Kya Paya” was converted into a song by Ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. The album was titled “Samvedna” and Jagjit Singh composed the music and also sung the track. The music video featured Shah Rukh Khan and the preface of the video was narrated by Amitabh Bachchan. The music video was directed by Yash Chopra.

One can say that this was the coming together of the best of talents in those days. Jagjit Singh’s soulful voice had the capacity to create a sombre mood and with lyrics as rich as these, he created a track which is quite timeless. Yash Chopra created a surrealistic world that was just in sync with the track.

Watch the song “Kya Khoya Kya Paya” feat Atal Bihari Vajpayee here:

Shah Rukh Khan featured as the main lead in this video and he does complete justice to the mood of the video. Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone is somewhat of a legend and here too, the baritone does set a mood for what is to come ahead.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s book Samvedna, upon which this album is based, was released in the year 1999. Over the years, he had various books published under his name.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday. He was 93.

