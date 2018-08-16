Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93: Film industry pays tribute to former PM

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was 93. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was 93.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday evening. He was 93. From the moment the news broke, the entire country went into mourning. The Indian film fraternity is also mourning the loss of one of the greatest leaders of the country. Celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to pay their last respects to the political leader.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India in 1998 and held the post till 2004. He had also won the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in 2004. The political leader was also famous for his poetry and his influential speeches.