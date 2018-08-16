Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93: Film industry pays tribute to former PM

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday evening. He was 93. From the moment the news broke, the entire country went into mourning. The Indian film fraternity is also mourning the loss of one of the greatest leaders of the country. Celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to pay their last respects to the political leader.
Also Read: Atal Bihari Vajpayee dead; former prime minister was 93
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India in 1998 and held the post till 2004. He had also won the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in 2004. The political leader was also famous for his poetry and his influential speeches.
Jr NTR tweted. "Salute to one of the greatest leaders ever,to lead our country. A peerless statesman,a bold nationalist and a man whose vision for a well connected India gave us the Golden Quadrilateral. Atal ji will live on forever in our hearts #RIPAtalBihariVajpayee"
SS Rajamouli shared on Twitter, "One of the few statesman who brought dignity and esteem to politics. His dream and steadfast application of Road connectivity changed and continues to change millions of lives in our country. Bowing with respect to our beloved leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ji."
Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter, "RIP #AtalBihariVaajpayeeJi .. you will be remembered as one of India’s greatest leaders, as an exemplary statesman, as a tour de force for peace and unity and most of all as a genuine, warm, approachable human being."
Siddharth posted on Twitter, "A gentleman statesman, the greatest, most admirable BJP leader in history, #AtalBihariVaajpayee will be remembered for his love of poetry, his respect for politics and above all for being a terrific Prime Minister with integrity and grace. I will always be a fan. R. I. P sir."
Vivek Oberoi tweeted. "A true legend, respected statesman, phenomenal poet, tall leader beyond stature, respected by even his strongest critics and rivals...#Atalji passes on. Leaving behind a legacy of greatness that will inspire generations forever! #AtalBihariVajpayee."
"One of the greatest Prime Ministers India has ever seen, He served his life to our Nation and will always be in our hearts. Rest in Peace Atalji #AtalBihariBajpayee," Mohanlal said via Twitter.
Dhanush shared on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones of the great man."
Sanjay Dutt wrote on Twitter, "Indeed a big loss for our country as we pay our last tribute to #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. He was a close family friend and his legacy will forever be remembered. Thank you for your selfless service, sir! My heartfelt condolence to everyone."
Dia Mirza posted on Twitter, “Let no one challenge India's secularism.” - Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Salute #Respect Growing up in India in the 1980’s and 90’s one can never forget what a deep impact #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji made on us... he was a great statesman and leader. #RIP"